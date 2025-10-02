How you can play (and improve) the Planet Money Game

Find the podcast episodes about this here.

Planet Money and the game company Exploding Kittens are making a game. It's not done yet. So we want you to round up two or three friends and family members to test what we've got so far and let us know what you think. If you come up with new ideas for the game, we want to hear it!

You can download the prototype, print-at-home version of the game here.

It will be a while before we have a final game you can buy in a store, printed on real cards and so forth. So sign up here to be the first to hear about how to buy it and for special deals for our early supporters and fans.

Fine print-type disclaimer: If you send us ideas for the game, you are giving us the right to use that idea in our game without compensation and also we might have already come up with it or someone else might have come up with it. We want to get good ideas and give credit but you understand.

