Here are 39 new laws taking effect in Oklahoma

KOSU | By Lionel Ramos
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:59 AM CDT
Gov. Kevin Stitt signs House Bill 1955, an elimination of the state's portion of the grocery tax, Feb. 27, 2024, in a ceremonial room inside the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Gov. Kevin Stitt signs House Bill 1955, an elimination of the state's portion of the grocery tax, Feb. 27, in a ceremonial room inside the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Most bills signed into law in Oklahoma are slated to take effect sometime in the fall of that same year. The first round of measures to officially become law following the 2025 legislative session has passed, and there’s more to come.

The end of August brought 39 new laws in Oklahoma, including a sizable batch that extended the ‘sunset,’ or expiration date, of certain boards and commissions.

One exception to that is House Bill 1003 by Roland Republican Representative Jim Olsen, which increases the legal age of consent from 16 to 18, and allows sexual relationships between 16-year-olds and people who are no older than 20.

Another yet, is House Bill 2235, by House Democratic leader Cyndi Munson from Oklahoma City. The law streamlines the expungement process and increases compensation for people who are wrongfully convicted.

Come November 1, another 276 new laws will take effect in Oklahoma. Then 11 more on January 1 of next year.

Tags
Politics Oklahoma's 2025 legislative session
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government at KOSU. He joined the station in January 2024.
