© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, but not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW

Is the rise of the modern, boxy apartment such a bad thing?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 5, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT

Click here for the original audio.

Boxy, modern-looking “cookie-cutter” apartments have been popping up across American cities in recent years. Why do they all have to look the same?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with University of Southern California Price School professor Liz Falletta about the architectural similarities in many new housing developments — and whether or not that’s such a bad thing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Business
Here & Now Newsroom
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content