© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Defunded, but not defeated.
We're not going anywhere. Your support keeps us focused on delivering trustworthy news and independent music. Start a monthly donation to KOSU today.
DONATE NOW

How 'The Simpsons' changed TV

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 4, 2025 at 10:56 AM CDT
The cover of "Stupid TV, Be More Funny" beside author Alan Siegel. (Courtesy of Alisa Rigolin)
/
The cover of "Stupid TV, Be More Funny" beside author Alan Siegel. (Courtesy of Alisa Rigolin)

The Simpsons is the longest-running sitcom on television, but some of its self-proclaimed biggest fans stopped watching decades ago. The show’s first several seasons revolutionized primetime TV, blazed a trail for animated comedy, and embiggened our lexicon with endlessly quotable episodes.

What made those early years so special?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Alan Siegel about his new book, “Stupid TV, Be More Funny: How the Golden Era of The Simpsons Changed Television — and America — Forever.”

Book excerpt: ‘Stupid TV, Be More Funny’

By Alan Siegel

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now