How high tariffs on Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia could impact coffee prices

Published August 1, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT
Farm employees work on a farm during the coffee harvest in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, April 4, 2025. (Andre Penner/AP)
Farm employees work on a farm during the coffee harvest in Braganca Paulista, Brazil, April 4, 2025. (Andre Penner/AP)

We take a closer look at one of the many goods that might be impacted by tariffs: coffee. Brazil, the world’s biggest exporter of coffee beans, is facing a 50% tariff. Other coffee producers like Vietnam and Colombia are facing high tariffs too.

Host Asma Khalid talks with Grist reporter Frida Garza about what the tariffs might mean for coffee prices and the impact on consumers and suppliers.

