© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated.
Despite a valiant effort by KOSU listeners and public media supporters nationwide, Congress has voted to rescind funds for public media.
Here's how you can help

Is Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' cancelation the end of late-night TV?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2025 at 10:53 AM CDT

CBS is canceling its top-rated talk show, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” citing financial concerns. Colbert and others have questioned the timing, pointing out Paramount, the parent company of CBS, is in the middle of a multibillion-dollar merger with the studio Skydance. That deal needs the approval from the Trump administration, and Colbert has been a harsh critic of the president.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong asks CNN’s Brian Stelter about the changing role of late-night political comedy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now