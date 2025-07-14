© 2025 KOSU
Planet Money Live, August 2025

Published July 14, 2025 at 12:24 PM CDT
Planet Money will be live at the Bell House in Brooklyn on August 18, 2025.
Noam Galai/Getty Images
On Monday, August 18th, Planet Money will return to the Bell House in Brooklyn for a live recording of Planet Money Summer School!

Robert Smith and special guests host an evening of economic trivia, games, and a totally not-stressful night of politics, economics and solving the world's problems.

Tickets available here.

VIP tickets include early access to the house and a meet-and-greet with Planet Money staff.

  • VIP Early Entry: 6:30 pm
  • Doors: 7:00 pm
  • Show Time: 7:30 pm

See you in August!

