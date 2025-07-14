Planet Money Live, August 2025

On Monday, August 18th, Planet Money will return to the Bell House in Brooklyn for a live recording of Planet Money Summer School!

Robert Smith and special guests host an evening of economic trivia, games, and a totally not-stressful night of politics, economics and solving the world's problems.

Tickets available here.

VIP tickets include early access to the house and a meet-and-greet with Planet Money staff.

VIP Early Entry: 6:30 pm

Doors: 7:00 pm

Show Time: 7:30 pm

See you in August!

Copyright 2025 NPR