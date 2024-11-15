© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma schools decline to share video of Ryan Walters praying for Trump

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published November 15, 2024 at 1:51 PM CST
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters at a State Board of Education meeting.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters at a State Board of Education meeting.

Oklahoma school districts are responding after State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent district superintendents across the state a video that he said must be shown in classrooms.

In the video, Walters announces the new Office of Religious Liberty and Patriotism and prays for Donald Trump and his team.

Multiple districts across the state have announced they do not plan to show the video. Among them is Mustang Public Schools.

“Mustang Public Schools has no plans to interrupt the instructional day to show or send this video; there is no authority or requirement for us to do so,” Mustang Public Schools superintendent Charles Bradley wrote in response to parent concerns.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General confirmed the mandate to share the video is beyond Walters’ authority.

“There is no statutory authority for the state schools superintendent to require all students to watch a specific video,” spokesperson Phil Bacharach said in an email. “Not only is this edict unenforceable, it is contrary to parents’ rights, local control and individual free-exercise rights.”

The Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union and several other organizations sent a letter to school districts on Friday warning them not to show the video to students.

“Requiring students to watch a prayer video violates students’ religious freedom, including their Establishment Clause rights,” the letter said. “It is beyond dispute that, at a minimum, the Constitution guarantees that government may not coerce anyone to support or participate in religion or its exercise[.]”

A request to a spokesperson for Walters to explain what authority he had to require the video was not returned.

Edmond parents shared a message from Superintendent Angela Grunewald on social media that cites a state Supreme Court decision from earlier this year that affirms school districts’ authority over learning materials.

News9 reported Jenks, Piedmont and Bixby schools also do not plan to share the video. Epic Charter Schools officials told Oklahoma Voice they have not seen a copy sent to the district.

Walters had said the video was mandatory viewing for students across the state in an email to superintendents.

The email, obtained by StateImpact Oklahoma, said districts must also send the video to all students’ parents.

In the video, Walters says the “radical left” is attacking religious liberty in schools, patriotism is being “mocked,” and there is “a hatred for this country pushed by woke teachers’ unions.”

He invites the students to pray with him, clarifying they don’t have to join in.

“I pray for our leaders to make the right decisions,” Walters said. “I pray in particular for President Donald Trump and his team as they continue to bring about change to the country.”

StateImpact’s Beth Wallis contributed to this report.

Updated: November 15, 2024 at 4:42 PM CST
This story was updated Friday at 4:42 p.m. to add contents of a letter warning schools not to show the video to students.
Tags
Education Ryan WaltersK-12 schoolsDonald Trump
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
