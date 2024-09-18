Oklahoma City-County Health Department installs 9 public health kiosks

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is launching a new program to give Oklahoma County residents free access to public health supplies.

Nine kiosks with free resources can be found in public spaces and community centers in Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Spencer. The kiosks include supplies like rapid COVID-19 and flu tests, emergency mylar blankets, early detection pregnancy tests, Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

The resources in the kiosks are available to all residents with no income verification required. Public health officials said the program is designed to meet the community’s needs for commonly requested public health items and empower residents to take proactive steps toward their well-being.

The public health kiosks were funded through grants from the Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The program was designed with privacy in mind, giving residents a quick way to get health supplies without face-to-face interaction.

Public health items available at the kiosks:

- COVID-19 & flu at-home rapid tests

- COVID-19 antigen home tests

- Emergency mylar blankets

- Early detection pregnancy tests

- Naloxone HCL nasal spray (Narcan)

- Xylazine test strips

- Fentanyl test strips



OCCHD kiosk locations & hours:

OCCHD South Clinic

6728 S. Hudson Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73139

Placement: Outdoor

Hours: 24/7

OCCHD North Clinic

2700 NE 63rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111

Placement: Outdoor

Hours: 24/7

OCCHD West Clinic

4330 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Placement: Outdoor

Hours: 24/7

OCCHD WIC East

1701 S Air Depot Blvd St 2, Midwest City, OK 73110

Placement: Indoor (waiting room)

Hours: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Mexican Consulate

1131 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Placement: Indoor (lobby)

Hours: 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Pivot, Inc.

201 NE 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Placement: Indoor (lobby)

Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The Market at EastPoint

1708 NE 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73111

Placement: Outdoor

Hours: 24/7

Spencer Senior Center

8306 NE 36th St, Spencer, OK 73084

Placement: Outdoor

Hours: 24/7

Paseo Avenues, Inc.

901 NW 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106

Placement: Outdoor

Hours: 24/7