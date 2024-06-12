© 2024 KOSU
State Supreme Court sides with Tulsa in 1921 Race Massacre reparations lawsuit

By Ben Abrams
Published June 12, 2024 at 1:23 PM CDT
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Fletcher, down-center, looks on as attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, left, speaks to reporters about the status of the race massacre survivors' reparations case on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, on the steps of the Oklahoma Supreme Court building in Oklahoma City.
Max Bryan
/
OPMX
Tulsa Race Massacre survivor Viola Fletcher, down-center, looks on as attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, left, speaks to reporters about the status of the race massacre survivors' reparations case on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, on the steps of the Oklahoma Supreme Court building in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday a Tulsa judge's dismissal of a lawsuit from the remaining survivors of the 1921 Race Massacre seeking reparations from the city and other entities they allege were complicit. The decision was eight to one.

In its opinion, the court acknowledged the findings of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission, which said the Greenwood neighborhood struggled to rebuild after the massacre.

However, the court did not find that the survivors and their attorneys presented a "conflict resolvable by way of abatement."

"Though Plaintiffs' grievances are legitimate, they do not fall within the scope of our State's public nuisance statute," the opinion states.

This is a developing story.

Ben Abrams
