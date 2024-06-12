© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

OG&E seeks approval for rate hike, potentially raising customers' bills by nearly $20 month

KOSU | By Nyk Daniels
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:01 AM CDT
close=up of electrical equipment at a substation
American Public Power Association
/
Unsplash

Oklahoma Gas & Electric is seeking approval from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for a $332.5 million rate hike.

The new rate could increase the average customer’s bill by $19.02 a month.

OG&E says the proposed increase would help offset expenses incurred from its investments to the power grid. In addition, the $332 million increase includes $51 million to raise the cap on returns to shareholders from 9.5% to 10.5%, according to reporting by The Oklahoman.

The proposed rate hike comes after customers recently saw a decrease of about $25 due to a reduction in fuel costs. The utility company says no profit is made from fuel charges.

A legal challenge to the rate increase has been filed by AARP, a nonprofit organization that represents more than 38 million seniors.

"Oklahomans should not have to choose between buying prescription drugs, putting food on the table, or keeping the lights on and staying warm," AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl said in a statement at the beginning of the year.

A hearing is set for June 17 with the Corporation Commission. If approved, this would be the third rate hike since 2017, not counting fuel charge adjustments.

* indicates required
Nyk Daniels
Nyk Daniels is KGOU’s Morning Edition host.
See stories by Nyk Daniels
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now