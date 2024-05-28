© 2024 KOSU
Why protests broke out in New Caledonia

Published May 28, 2024 at 8:41 AM CDT

Why didriots break out in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia this month?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Nicole George, an associate professor of peace and conflict studies at the University of Queensland in Australia, and Doriane Nonmoira, a member of the Mouvement pour un Souriant Village Melanesian (Women’s Movement for a Smiling Melanesian Village), an Indigenous group in New Caledonia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

