Sickle cell patients navigate gray area between pressure and advice over reproductive health

Published May 28, 2024 at 8:11 AM CDT
Illustration of sickle cells in blood flow. (Artur Plawgo/Science Photo Library/Getty Images)
Doctors are pressuring patients with sickle cell disease into unwanted sterilizations. That’s the finding of a new investigation from our editorial partner, STAT.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with reporter Eric Boodman about what dozens of women have shared about their experiences.

Editor’s note: If you believe you have experienced reproductive coercion or questionable consent, Eric Boodman wants to hear your story. You can reach him at [email protected].

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

