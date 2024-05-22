© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Lies and Weddings': 'Crazy Rich Asians' author Kevin Kwan is back with a new novel

Published May 22, 2024 at 8:40 AM CDT
The cover of "Lies and Weddings" and author Kevin Kwan. (Courtesy)
The cover of "Lies and Weddings" and author Kevin Kwan. (Courtesy)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan about his new novel “Lies and Weddings.” The book centers around the family of an English earl and a former Hong Kong supermodel whose fortunes appear to depend on their son marrying money.

Book excerpt: ‘Lies and Weddings’

By Kevin Kwan

Adapted from “Lies and Weddings” by Kevin Kwan. Copyright © 2024 by Kevin Kwan, out in hardcover on May 21 from Doubleday, an imprint of the Knopf Doubleday Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now