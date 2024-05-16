Department of Health bars disability discrimination

In a win for disability rights advocates, the Department of Health and Human Services barred disability discrimination in health care.

But many people ask why this ruling was necessary when discrimination against those with a disability was already protected by the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Michelle Diament, co-founder of the news site Disability Scoop, joins host Deepa Fernandes to unpack the new rule and also discuss concerns about medical education around disabilities.

