Police arrest hundreds of protestors at Columbia, City College of New York

Police officers arrested hundreds of people Tuesday night after they cleared out an academic building at Columbia University that was being occupied by protesters and broke up an encampment about 20 blocks north on the campus of City College of New York.

Gwynne Hogan, a reporter at the nonprofit newsroom The City, joins us to talk about the New York Police Department’s response and where the protests go from here.

