Florida's 6-week abortion law takes effect

Published May 1, 2024 at 8:11 AM CDT

Florida’s new six-week abortion law takes effect on Wednesday. The law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year and upheld by the Florida Supreme Court in April, is seen by many as the closest thing to a total ban and has health care providers concerned.

Among them is Dr. Juhi Varshney, an emergency physician at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. She joins Robin Young to share her concerns.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

