The U.S. announced more sanctions against Iran after it attacked Israel. Israel is weighing its options for retaliation as government leaders in Iran send warnings that any new attack will spark a powerful response from the Islamic Republic.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Iran expert and New Yorker contributor Robin Wright.

