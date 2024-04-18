© 2024 KOSU
Boeing whistleblowers testify in Senate hearings

Published April 18, 2024 at 7:11 AM CDT

Several whistleblowers and industry experts testified in two separate Senate hearings about aviation giant Boeing on Wednesday. Senators heard from engineers, managers and others about failings at the company, and allegations that some of those workers were harassed to stay quiet.

David Slotnick, The Points Guy’s senior aviation business reporter, joins host Robin Young to unpack some of the testimony and ramifications.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

