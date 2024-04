Prime Video’s “Fallout” won acclaim for telling a new story in a post-apocalyptic setting that originated in a 1997 video game. Meanwhile, “Franklin” cast Michael Douglas as the founding father in a new Apple TV+ show.

We get the latest on these new shows from NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.