Oath Keeper Stewart Rhodes' son is running as a Democrat for Montana House seat

Dakota Adams is a 27-year-old college student, volunteer firefighter and a Democratic candidate for the Montana state legislature. He’s also the estranged son of convicted seditionist Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right extremist Oath Keepers.

Adams, who uses his mother’s maiden name, says he’s still working to shake a childhood he’s described as abusive, paranoid, isolated and fueled with conspiracy theories. But he also believes that he’s uniquely positioned to help people sympathetic to extremist groups see things differently.

Adams joins host Robin Young to talk about his father, his past and his hope to help safeguard democracy.

Dakota Adams as a child, training for combat with father, Stewart Rhodes. (Courtesy of Dakota Adams)

Teenage Dakota Adams, dressed in military gear. (Courtesy of Dakota Adams)

