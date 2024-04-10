© 2024 KOSU
Eco-friendly coffee alternatives: Climate change has companies turning to date seeds, chickpeas

Published April 10, 2024 at 7:33 AM CDT

Experts say climate change will make it much harder to grow coffee.

With that in mind, several companies are now marketing coffee-like drinks out of everything from date seeds to leftover barley from beer breweries.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with L.V. Anderson, senior editor at Grist about the story, co-produced with Slate.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

