Arizona Republican troubled by abortion ruling: 'It needs to be changed'

Published April 10, 2024 at 7:06 AM CDT
An unoccupied recovery area, left, and an abortion procedure room are seen at a Planned Parenthood Arizona facility in Tempe, Ariz., on June 30, 2022. (Matt York/AP)
Democrats — and even some Republicans — in Arizona were alarmed yesterday when the state Supreme Court upheld a Civil War-era law that banned abortions in nearly all cases.

Rep. David Cook is a conservative lawmaker in Arizona who supported the state’s 15-week ban. Cook told Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd that the court got this ruling wrong and that it could lead to a backlash in November.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

