© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Palestinian American doctor walked out of the White House. He explains why

Published April 4, 2024 at 8:06 AM CDT

Palestinian American Dr. Thaer Ahmad is an emergency room physician in Chicago. He was at the White House this week in a meeting with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Muslim-American community leaders. He says he spoke briefly, urging Biden to take action to prevent an Israeli incursion into Rafah, before walking out of the meeting.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Ahmad about his reasons for doing that.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now