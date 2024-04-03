© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Texas law would allow police to arrest, deport people they believe entered the U.S. illegally

Published April 3, 2024 at 8:06 AM CDT

A controversial Texas law that would allow local police to arrest, detain and deport people they thought had entered the U.S. illegally is the subject of an appeals court hearing on Wednesday. The Biden administration is arguing the law is unconstitutional, and that the role of immigration law enforcement is a federal duty.

Reporter Julian Aguilar has been following the case and joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now