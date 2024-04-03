© 2024 KOSU
Coral reefs restoration in Indonesia sparks global hope

Published April 3, 2024 at 7:52 AM CDT
A leopard coral grouper and soft corals in the waters of Raja Ampat Regency in east Indonesia's West Papua region. (Lillian Suqanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images)
In Indonesia, local communities, nonprofits and government agencies banded together to rescue local coral reefs destroyed by damaging fishing practices. It’s a success story for saving these valuable and endangered ecosystems and could be a blueprint for saving many more across the globe.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks to Syris Valentine, a climate solutions fellow from Here & Now‘s editorial partner Grist, for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

