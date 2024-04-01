© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. doctor reflects on Gaza after working at a field hospital

Published April 1, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT
Dr. Mohammad Subeh holding a newborn baby in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)
Dr. Mohammad Subeh holding a newborn baby in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

An emergency physician from the San Francisco Bay Area is home after a volunteer medical mission to Rafah in southern Gaza.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dr. Mohammad Subeh about some of the creative ways he served patients with little resources in a field hospital and the children he will never forget.

A film screening at a field hospital in Gaza. (Courtesy of Mohammad Subeh)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now