Protests against war grow in Israel

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest against the war in Gaza and to call for new elections in the nation. The protests are seeing many different groups coming together to voice their dissatisfaction.

Thousands of demonstrators represent the approximately 2.1 million Arab citizens of Israel who make up about a fifth of the population. They marched on Saturday to mark this year’s Day of the Land. The annual event stretches back almost five decades and protests against the government’s practice of confiscating land owned by Arabs in Israel.

Jafar Farah is one of those marchers. He is chairman of the Mossawa Center for Arab Rights in Israel and joins host Scott Tong for more.

