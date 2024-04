South Korean voters are more polarized than ever around gender. Young men and women essentially live in their own social media silos and back different political parties.

NPR Seoul producerSe Eun Gong joins host Scott Tong to break down the issue ahead of the country’s national assembly elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.