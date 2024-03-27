© 2024 KOSU
How your exercise schedule impacts circadian rhythm

Published March 27, 2024 at 7:33 AM CDT

The last decade has seen an explosion of new research on the interplay between exercise and circadian rhythms, our cellular timekeepers that regulate everything from hormones to blood pressure to when we wake up and go to sleep.

Increasingly, scientists are uncovering the far-reaching influence of physical activity on our circadian rhythms. They believe the emerging findings have implications both for health and athletic performance.

NPR’s Will Stone reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

