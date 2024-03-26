© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UK court delays Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition

Published March 26, 2024 at 7:25 AM CDT

The UK’s Royal Courts of Justice have ruled to delay the U.S. request to extradite WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange. Assange is wanted on charges of espionage. The judges are seeking assurances that Assange would be safe and would receive a fair trial in the U.S.

NPR’s Lauren Frayer is in London covering the ruling. She joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now