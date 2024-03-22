How police officers prey on children

According to a new Washington Post investigation, between 2005 and 2022, at least 1,800 state and local police officers were charged with crimes involving child sexual abuse. The Post investigation uncovered a horrifying pattern of abuse — in which police use their badges to gain improper access to young children, primarily teenage girls between 13 and 15.

The investigation also revealed how law enforcement agencies have failed to take steps to hold officers accountable and prevent further crimes.

We hear from Jessica Contrera, an enterprise reporter with the Washington Post. She’s one of the reporters behind the Post’s investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

