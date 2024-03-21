© 2024 KOSU
Update on Trump legal cases

Published March 21, 2024 at 8:11 AM CDT

Former President Donald Trump is facing a deadline to post bond in the New York fraud judgment. He’s also staring down a trial in Manhattan over payments to an adult film actress, and we’re waiting on two 2020 election interference cases.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Perry Stein, who covers the justice department for the Washington Post. She’s co-author of The Trump Trial” newsletter.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

