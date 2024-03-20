© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Foster care case calls 'attachment' science into question

Published March 20, 2024 at 7:40 AM CDT

A prominent social worker whose testimony has helped separate foster children from their birth families has been accused of peddling “junk science.” An investigation into her work has prompted self-examination.

The controversy over Diane Baird calls into question not just the outcomes of trials she’s been involved with, but the validity of “attachment experts” and the purpose of family court.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ProPublica reporter Eli Hager.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now