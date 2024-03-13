© 2024 KOSU
Some Senators say aid to Israel violates law

Published March 13, 2024 at 8:11 AM CDT

A handful of Democrats and an independent senator are calling on President Biden to stop giving offensive weapons to Israel until Israel lets in more humanitarian aid to Gaza. In a letter, they argue that giving certain weapons to Israel violates U.S. law because the U.S. “should not provide military assistance to any country that interferes with U.S. humanitarian assistance.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sen. Jeff Merkley, one of the senators behind the letter and a Democrat from Oregon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

