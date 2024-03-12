In 'Feeding Ghosts,' Tessa Hulls explores impact of China's Cultural Revolution on her family

In the graphic memoir “Feeding Ghosts,” Tessa Hulls explores the impact of China’s Cultural Revolution on three generations of her family.

The artist and author’s grandmother and mother were refugees from Communist China. Her grandmother had repeated mental breakdowns which caused Hulls’ mother to be a caretaker from a very young age. In “Feeding Ghosts,” Hulls tells their stories as well as her own.

Book excerpt: ‘Feeding Ghosts’

By Tessa Hulls

Excerpted with permission of publisher MCD Books.

