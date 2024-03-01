Thousands gather for Alexei Navalny's funeral in Moscow, despite heavy police presence

Thousands gathered on Friday for the funeral of Alexei Navalny, the prominent Putin critic and opposition leader who died suddenly in prison two weeks ago. There’s a heavy police presence outside the church and along the route to the cemetery.

Washington Post Russia correspondent Francesca Ebel joins us from Moscow.

