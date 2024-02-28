© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KOSU answer phones in OKC between March 8 - 14!

How big a threat do hackers pose to U.S. infrastructure?

Published February 28, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST

The Department of Energy announced a new effort to protect the country’s energy sector from cyber attacks, after last week President Biden signed an executive order to beef up cyber security at U.S. ports.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Karim Hijazi, a cybersecurity expert and founder of Vigilocity, a cybersecurity company about the threats to U.S. infrastructure from hackers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now