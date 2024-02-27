© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KOSU answer phones in OKC between March 8 - 14!

Who will be Trump's nominee for vice president?

Published February 27, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump has to pick a vice presidential nominee. And he confirmed the shortlist includes entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, and more.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about the candidates.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now