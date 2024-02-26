© 2024 KOSU
The little-known history of Annie Fisher and her famous beaten biscuits

Published February 26, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST

Annie Fisher is a little-known Black caterer whose story was almost lost to history. Despite the barriers brought by the Jim Crow era, Fisher built a million-dollar empire with her famous beaten biscuits, which grew in popularity far beyond her hometown of Columbia, Missouri.

KCUR’s Mackenzie Martin shares her story.

