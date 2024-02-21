© 2024 KOSU
'The Last Repair Shop' spotlights the shop that keeps LA's music students playing

Published February 21, 2024 at 6:40 AM CST
A still from "The Last Repair Shop."
The Los Angeles School District provides musical instruments and free repairs to students. The film “The Last Repair Shop” introduces us to technicians who keep those instruments in good shape and students who benefit. It’s up for an Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with co-director Kris Bowers.

