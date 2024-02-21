© 2024 KOSU
Biden announces $1.2 million in student loan forgiveness

Published February 21, 2024 at 7:06 AM CST

About 153,000 student loan borrowers enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education plan will receive emails from President Biden Wednesday telling them that their debts are being forgiven. The administration is forgiving around $1.2 billion in debt overall after the Supreme Court rejected an earlier plan to forgive student loan debt.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, national higher education reporter for the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

