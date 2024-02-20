© 2024 KOSU
Russia honors opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Published February 20, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST

In Russia, hundreds of people holding vigils in memory of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last Friday have been arrested.

Navalny’s family has still not been able to recover his body. His mother has appealed to President Vladimir Putin so she could bury her son “humanely.”

We speak with NPR’s Charles Maynes in Moscow for the latest.

