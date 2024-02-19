© 2024 KOSU
Why seniors in Seattle are downsizing to dorm-style housing

Published February 19, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST

Parts of the Seattle area are returning to micro-housing, an old housing style that hasn’t been around for years. And more seniors seem interested in downsizing to these dorm-style apartments.

But there are concerns about what this means for public parking demand.

KUOW’s Joshua McNichols reports.

You can learn more about these tiny apartments on KUOW’s new economics podcast, “Booming.” Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

