© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help KOSU answer phones in OKC between March 8 - 14!

What's next in Fulton County DA Fani Willis misconduct inquiry

Published February 16, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

A hearing continues into misconduct allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over a romantic relationship she had with a prosecutor on the case. Willis is prosecuting the Georgia election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s attorneys argue that the relationship creates a conflict of interest, but she says there is no conflict of interest.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Norman Eisen, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now