Judges weigh when to start Trump hush money trial and whether to disqualify Georgia prosecutor

Published February 15, 2024 at 6:06 AM CST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Washington Post Justice Department reporter Perry Stein about the latest from two hearings Thursday in two of four criminal cases involving former President Donald Trump, as well as a ruling expected Friday in Trump’s civil fraud trial, and what next steps the Supreme Court might take in cases involving Trump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

