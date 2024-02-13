© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Researchers at this facility study ice to tell us our past, present and future

Published February 13, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST
Richard Nunn and Curt La Bombard are curators at the National Science Foundation’s Ice Core Facility in Lakewood, Colorado, which holds the largest archive of ice in the world—containing some 25,000 meters. (Frani Halperin/H2O Media)
Richard Nunn and Curt La Bombard are curators at the National Science Foundation’s Ice Core Facility in Lakewood, Colorado, which holds the largest archive of ice in the world—containing some 25,000 meters. (Frani Halperin/H2O Media)

The National Science Foundation’s Ice Core Facility in Lakewood, Colorado, holds the largest archive of ice in the world. The ice is collected from the Arctic to Antarctica and holds information about temperature, sea spray, and the atmosphere preserved.

Frani Halperin of H2O Radio paid a visit to the facility and has our story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now