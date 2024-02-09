© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Illinois' home-based child care workers want better benefits and wages

Published February 9, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST

More than 15,000 home-based daycare providers participating in Illinois’ low-income childcare assistance program are negotiating a contract with the state. The providers want better pay and benefits.

As Esther Yoon-Ji Kang of WBEZ reports, some are leaving the field for better-paying jobs, leading to fewer childcare options for families.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now