House Republicans fail to impeach Mayorkas, Senate GOP pulls back from border deal

Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Deepa Fernandes discuss the latest news in politics with strategists Bill Press and Alice Stewart, including what Republicans in Congress are saying about their leaders after failures to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Tuesday night and the demise of a bipartisan bill to secure the border.

