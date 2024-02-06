© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jennifer Crumbley, mother of 2021 mass shooter, receives guilty verdict on 4 counts of involuntary m

Published February 6, 2024 at 8:20 AM CST

Jurors returned a guilty verdict for Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a Michigan teenager who killed four fellow students and wounded seven other people during a mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. The jury found Crumbley guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Host Robin Young talks with Quinn Klinefelter, host and senior editor at WDET in Detroit.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now